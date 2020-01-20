Clover Hill is the 2020 Readers’ Choice regional winner

The Clover Hill Cellar Door has been voted the 2020 Reader’s Choice Award Regional Winner.

CEO Adam Torpy said, “Clover Hill continues to stay committed to delivering a unique cellar door experience that represents our amazing industry and sets a new benchmark for luxury wine destination tourism in Tasmania”.

“We are fortunate to have many fantastic elements at Clover Hill. From the Pipers River landscape, which we call home, to our vineyard and cellar door, to a team of talented winemakers crafting premium wines and the wonderful team at the cellar door providing our visitors with a memorable experience.”

This regional award received by Clover Hill recognises businesses that offer an exceptional experience to its visitors.

“Our talented Chef, Tanya White, can be attributed to the remarkable style of cuisine created in Clover’s Kitchen,” continued Torpy.

“The offer from her small plate menu is unique and striking with juxtaposing flavours, as well as aesthetics to mirror the environment and pair perfectly with the wines on offer.”

On hearing of the award, White said, “Our passionate philosophy is to create interesting and unique flavour combinations of sweetness, umami and acidity”.

“Our ethos is to enhance and support the amazing sparkling wines produced by our winemaking team. It is very humbling to know the AGFG readers appreciate all our efforts.”