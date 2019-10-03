Climate guides help farmers weather the risks

Farmers will be given the best possible climate information so they can make sound business decisions.

The Bureau of Meteorology’s first 20 Regional Weather and Climate Guides have been released.

The $2.7 million project was part of the Government’s Drought Assistance Package.

Minister for Drought David Littleproud said the guides would give farmers a clearer picture of what to expect in upcoming seasons

“This will give farmers the best possible guidance,” Minister Littleproud said.

“The guides will make sure cockies know their climate risks and opportunities.

“This includes rainfall and temperature trends, frost risk, when to expect the wet season, and the nature of local droughts, floods and heatwaves.

“This will help with decisions such as when to plant crops, put fodder aside, lease land, build water storages or take out loans.

“We’ve worked with local farming groups so the data meets the needs of each region.”

The guides have been produced by the Bureau of Meteorology, FarmLink and CSIRO in consultation with rural businesses, communities and farmer groups.

All guides will be released by the end of the year and made available through the National Farmer’s Federation FarmHub tool and the Climate Kelpie website.

Guides can be found at: http://www.bom.gov.au/climate/climate-guides/

Guides are available for National Resource Management regions including: