Cellr partners with Junovate to enable Top 100 wineries to connect with consumers

Australian wine tech companies Cellr and Junovate have partnered to support this year’s Top 100 wineries in their endeavour to connect directly with consumers through digital wine labelling.

Top 100 wines have the opportunity to use digital “Top 100” wine labels powered by Cellr’s NFC (near-field communication) connected packaging solution. With this tech, consumers can simply tap their smartphone on a digital wine label to be virtually immersed in a wine’s brand experience.

Unlike bottle labels and QR codes, Cellr’s digital labels can be customised and updated by producers via their computer or smartphone in real-time with content features including:

Competition draws

Instant wins

Direct reviews

Video

Virtual tasting bookings

Geographical targeting

Furthermore, in partnership with Junovate, Cellr is offering all 2020 James Halliday Top 100 winners the opportunity to win a complete D2C Digital Wine Label package valued at $2,900.

This includes Digital Wine Labels for 1,000 bottles from their winning vintage, including unlimited access to Cellr’s connected packaging platform for six months.

Cellr says this not only provides the Top 100 wineries the opportunity to promote their award, but also to connect customers directly with their own unique marketing content.

Cellr helps wineries tell their story, engage with consumers, track wine through the supply chain and build relationships beyond the cellar door.

“We are really excited to be part of James Halliday’s Top 100 this year,” said Chris Braine, CEO and founder of Cellr, “The Top 100 is one of the country’s most recognised wine awards, but more importantly its purpose is to promote Australian producers”.

“This is really important to us, as everything we do at Cellr is for the producer. From enabling them to better connect with consumers, or manage their global supply chain.”

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!