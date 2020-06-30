Cellar Dwellers returns to showcase Coonawarra’s wine treasures

During the month of July, Coonawarra wineries are delving into the depths of their cellars to reveal age-old treasures, offering visitors a rare opportunity to taste and buy back vintage wines, special releases and aged wines.

“Cellar Dwellers is a very special time of the year when Coonawarra Cellar Doors bring out some truly outstanding wines to provide the public with some memorable tasting experiences that only occur in July,” said Heidi Eldridge, events and marketing officer at Coonawarra Vignerons.

This year’s program will again see a range of unique cellar door tasting experiences offered with 20 wineries participating to showcase the breadth and depth of Coonawarra wines, with the warmth and hospitality that the region is renowned for.

From comparative wine tastings over a 10 year period, to museum release wines from very old or selected vineyards, and even the chance to warm up with a mulled wine or rare 50 year old tawny port, there is a wide selection of cellar door experiences being offered.

Like many events and festivals scheduled in 2020, the Cellar Dwellers program of events has been affected by the circumstances surrounding COVID-19.

“Typically, the Cellar Dwellers program is packed full, with an array of unique food and wine events adding to the cellar door tasting experiences – including diners, lunches and weekend celebrations. Unfortunately given the restrictions that have been in place in the lead up to this month’s event, we have seen the withdrawal of a number of these feature events,” said Eldridge.

