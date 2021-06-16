Canberra to decide ‘very shortly’ on WTO action against wine tariffs

The South China Morning Post reported Australian trade minister Dan Tehan said his government is bolstering its legal arguments before potentially asking the World Trade Organisation (WTO) to resolve its wine tariff trade dispute with China.

The WTO action was “under active consideration” and Australia would be “making a decision very shortly”, Tehan said in a Bloomberg interview on Wednesday.

“You’ve got to make sure that you’ve got the very best legal argument and the very best legal case to do that, so we want to make sure we’ve done everything we can to show the strength of our case.”

