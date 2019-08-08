Calabria’s Emma Norbiato in the running for Gourmet Traveller WINE Winemaker of the Year

Calabria Family Wines chief winemaker Emma Norbiato has been announced as a finalist for the 2019 Gourmet Traveller WINE Winemaker of the Year Award.

In September, GT WINE will announce the winner of the 2019 Winemaker of the Year Award. The judges include chairman Peter Forrestal, Huon Hooke, Peter Bourne, Nick Bulleid MW, Andrew Caillard MW, as well as more recent additions of Toni Paterson MW and Mike Bennie.

The judges admired Emma for managing the expansive collection of wines from Calabria; “Managing the Calabria Family portfolio in the Riverina is a huge challenge given its size and diversity, from entry level to super-premium. The unflappable Emma Norbiato is responsible for many outstanding wines across the range,” commented judge Peter Forrestal.

Emma was astonished and humbled by the announcement, praising the Calabria winemaking team; “this truly is a company achievement. My team and I have been working hard to showcase the diversity, integrity and quality of the Calabria wine portfolio, we are very proud of the wines we create. It is a great achievement for all”