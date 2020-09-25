Cabernet winners announced at James Halliday Cabernet Challenge

The 2018 Xanadu Cabernet Sauvignon is the 2020 James Halliday Australia Cabernet Challenge Trophy winner, scoring 97 points and taking out the top prize from 364 entries from 29 regions across the Australia.

Xanadu senior winemaker Glenn Goodall said, “I’m absolutely wrapped! We’ve always taken enormous pride in our Cabernet Sauvignons, so to be awarded as the Cabernet Challenge Trophy in this year’s Halliday Australian Cabernet Challenge is definitely the highlight of 2020, and a huge achievement for everyone involved at Xanadu, especially our growers”.

“Cabernet Sauvignon loves Margaret River, and there would have been some strong wines in the mix given 2018 was such an amazing vintage here. No doubt, in years to come everyone’s 2018 Cabernets will still be the yardstick by which such exceptional vintages are remembered, so to have our 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon recognised like this, amongst so many great Australian producers, is extremely rewarding for the whole Xanadu team.”

Last night, the results of the James Halliday Australian Cabernet Challenge were announced on Langton’s YouTube channel and streamed to Facebook.

The 2020 James Halliday Australian Cabernet Challenge Regional Winners are:

Adelaide Hills Best of Region

Wines by Geoff Hardy 2018 K1 By Geoff Hardy 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon – 95 points

Barossa Valley Best of Region

Casella Family Brands 2018 Peter Lehmann Wines Masters Mentor Cabernet Sauvignon – 95 points

Coonawarra Best of Region

Brand’s Laira of Coonawarra 2018 Brand’s Laira 1968 Vines Cabernet Sauvignon – 96 points

Margaret River Best of Region

Xanadu Wines 2018 Xanadu Cabernet Sauvignon – 97 points

Yarra Valley Best of Region

Boat O’Craigo Wines 2018 Boat O’Craigo Braveheart Cabernet Sauvignon – 96 points

