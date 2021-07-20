BULK2021 to be postponed

In light of the current lockdowns in both Greater Sydney and Victoria, and the uncertainties surrounding the relaxing of restrictions and travel zones, organisers for BULK2021 have made the decision to postpone the event.

“After tightened restrictions came into place in Sydney and Melbourne over the weekend, we believe this is the best way forward for the event, to deliver the best experience for sponsors, exhibitors and attendees,” a media statement said.

The new dates for BULK will be 16-18 February 2022. We believe that by this time, Australia’s vaccination program will have advanced to a stage where ongoing lockdowns and travel restrictions are limited, and events can safely take place without disruption.

All tickets for the 2021 event will carry forward to the new dates.

“We are grateful for your continued support, and look forward to welcoming you to BULK in February 2022.”

