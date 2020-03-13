Bulk 2020 rescheduled to 2021

Following a recent announcement from Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews and the measures that will be taken by the state government to mitigate the risk of COVID-19, the Australian Bulk Handling Expo organisers have made the decision to reschedule BULK2020.

“We want to ensure that we’re delivering the best possible event experience for all attendees and exhibitors. We also take the safety of all our attendees, exhibitors and staff very seriously,” the organisers said in an email announcement.

BULK2020 will now be held in April 2021, at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre

