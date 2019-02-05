Breeze cools the vines

Katabatic winds in the King Valley have helped bring relief to the multi-million dollar local wine industry in the way of cooler nights offering ideal growing conditions.

Off the back of heavy rainfalls across the region in December (100mm in Wangaratta), vigneron Sam Miranda at Oxley says with the assistance of irrigation around the clock, the vines and the grapes are in good condition.

Extreme temperatures and low rainfalls this month (4.6mm in Wangaratta) have been harsh on many rural farms but vignerons are generally pleased with the health of their precious commodities.

“December rainfalls have really set us up, the vines have good canopies to protect the grapes from sunburn and we’re irrigating so the heat doesn’t suck the moisture out of the fruit,” Mr Miranda said.

“Cool nights due to the katabatic winds that come down to the valley have assisted in maintaining the acidity in the grapes.”

Katabatic is the generic term for downslope winds flowing from high elevations of mountains, plateaus and hills down their slopes to the valleys or plains below.

Prosecco varieties which Australian consumers can’t get enough of are where they should be at this stage of the growing season and the Miranda operation will look to begin harvest in the 2nd-3rd week of February with white and sparkling variety grapes, and the popular reds in mid-late March.

Originally published in the Wangaratta Chronical

By Steve Kelly

Photo by Mel Guy