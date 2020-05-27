Bordeaux invests in Australian wine

Wynns Coonawarra Estate John Riddoch Cabernet Sauvignon and Jim Barry ‘The Armagh’ Shiraz will soon be launched through La Place de Bordeaux and distributed by some of Bordeaux’s most powerful and influential négociant houses.

These richly flavoured modern wines, both of historic significance, are well known by Australian wine collectors and media for their expressive character, regional identity and longevity.

They have a longstanding reputation on the secondary wine market. For instance, they are both classified as Exceptional in Langton’s Classification of Australian Wine, the highest ranking in the collectible wine market.

When John Riddoch and the Armagh are launched through La Place de Bordeaux in September 2020, they will join the company of Californian and Italian wine icons, in reaching a remarkable network of international fine wine buyers and collectors in over 100 countries.

This important milestone has been facilitated by Australian wine brokers Tom Portet and Emma Thienpont, who have strong family ties with Bordeaux.

Their company Australian First Growths was established to assist and promote the crème de la crème of Australian wine through international sales and marketing networks.

Tom Portet said, “The launch of John Riddoch and The Armagh through La Place de Bordeaux is a new chapter in Australian wine history”.

“It highlights the increasing recognition and potential of Australian fine wine in the international market.

“It also gives us an opportunity to tell our unique story to the most engaged fine wine buyers in the world.”

2016 was a landmark vintage for both Wynns John Riddoch and Jim Barry ‘The Armagh’.

They promise to enlighten and enthrall new collectors and wine buyers who access wines through participating négociant houses including CVBG, Borie Manoux, Louis Vialard & Joanne.

Emma Thienpont said, “Wynns John Riddoch is one of Australia’s most visionary red wines. It exemplifies the modern era of winemaking where science, 19th Century ambition, a unique terroir and contemporary technology all interconnect to make something lasting and beautiful”.

“The Clare Valley’s highly prized Jim Barry ‘The Armagh’ Shiraz is favoured by collectors all around the world because of its aromatic complexity, richness, suppleness and ability to age”.

“With its distinct voice of place, this single vineyard wine represents a unique Australian terroir and family heritage.”

Tom Portet said, “Jim Barry ‘The Armagh’ Shiraz is an Australian classic combining power, generosity and elegance”.

“It distils a strong family winemaking tradition, generations of winemaking and a feeling for a unique place. This highly expressive wine has incredible polish, balance and a proven track record for long term ageing.”

The choice of these wines to spearhead Australia’s fine wine agenda through La Place de Bordeaux is calculated and deliberate to allow the best possible penetration and sales into multiple fine wine markets in a post-COVID-19 world.

It is reported that the move is also timed to take advantage of a relatively weak Australian dollar and a noticeable movement towards value in the ultra-premium markets.

A pre-launch programme though La Place de Bordeaux begins in June when the market is primed for their release later in the year.

