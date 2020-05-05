Black Sheep stimulates sales against the odds

Cellar Doors around South Australia have been in a “state of mourning”, forced to shut their doors in the lead up to the all-important Easter weekend that sets them up for winter.

One small family winery from McLaren Vale however is beating the blues with some ‘viral marketing’ that’s sure to please palates around Adelaide.

Playing on the idea that we are all at home in isolation and in need of some stimulus to keep going, Hugh Hamilton Wines, the home of the Black Sheep, have designed a range of wine and gourmet food packs to enable people to access fine wines while we’re encouraged to stay put.

“It’s very hard on small owner operated wineries that rely on their cellar doors for sales,” says owner Mary Hamilton.

“We don’t sell much in retail stores, so we are reliant on people coming to our cellar door to taste and buy.”

Customers can choose from the ‘Isolation Pack’ complete with a bottle & gift for each of the 14 days of isolation; the ‘Stimulus Package’ that contains a stimulus budget booklet with tips of how to survive the blues, or the ‘Working from Home Pack’ for 6 days of desktop fun.

