Bird in Hand appoints new consultant winemaker

Sam Harrop. Image courtesy Bird in Hand

Australian winery Bird in Hand has recently appointed Sam Harrop MW as consultant winemaker, lending his experience to strengthen the brand’s goal of excellence in wine quality, sustainability, and artisanal winemaking.

Harrop’s career spans more than 20 years and includes the Master of Wine (MW) qualification, held by only 412 individuals globally. He currently consults to wineries in Europe, the Americas and Asia Pacific.

“I’m really looking forward to working with the talented winemaking team to further explore the potential of the cooler Adelaide Hills vineyards and to guide them in their mission to continually improve wine quality and value for their markets,” Harrop said.

Harrop’s blend of technical expertise, commercial insight and commitment to preserving wine diversity defines his holistic approach to the wine business.

Bird in Hand founder Andrew Nugent said of Harrop’s appointment: “We welcome Sam’s experience and expertise to our wonderful team of artisan winemakers. We are excited by the elevation in purity, precision and expression of place and style that Sam’s talent will add to our wines. After 25 years we are so grateful and immensely proud of our team’s relentless pursuit of quality.”

“The unique potential we have been afforded to lead and help our South Australian and Tasmanian communities through ecologically integrated viticulture, elite progressive winemaking, art and culture is a precious responsibility that is thoroughly understood by our team. Sam’s appointment is a very important step along the path to fulfilment,” Nugent added.

