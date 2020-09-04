Biosecurity measures reinforced for brown marmorated stink bug season 2020-21

In response to the rapid expansion of brown marmorated stink bug (BMSB) throughout Europe and North America, the department has retained the seasonal measures to manage the risk of BMSB from arriving in Australia for the 2020–21 BMSB risk season.

Head of Biosecurity, Andrew Tongue, said the strong measures would help manage the BMSB risk to safeguard Australia’s agricultural industries, environment and exports.

“The department uses a range of scientific, intelligence and evidence-based information when setting the measures, including onshore verification activities,” Mr Tongue said.

“Measures will again apply to certain goods manufactured in, or shipped from, target risk countries. They will also apply to vessels that berth at, load or tranship from target risk countries.

“BMSB is rapidly expanding throughout Europe and North America, so the major change for the forthcoming season is the increase in the number of target countries with BMSB.”

Ukraine, Portugal, Moldova and Kazakhstan have been added to the list of target risk countries for the 2021-21 season. A further 7 countries have been identified as an emerging risk: Belarus, Denmark, Ireland, Poland, Sweden, United Kingdom and Chile.

“The department will continue to monitor emerging risks and conduct random onshore inspections of goods shipped from these countries,” Mr Tongue said.

“The department has also worked closely with New Zealand on these measures to ensure consistency as much as possible.”

“The department will continue to review these measures based on detections of BMSB and the risk pathways throughout the season and make any necessary adjustments.”

