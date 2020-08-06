Best of the best announced through online broadcast

The highly anticipated 2021 Halliday Wine Companion Awards was broadcast online for the first time last night.
A celebration of Australian wine following a year plagued with fire, drought and pandemic, the awards showcased the resilience and strength of this proud industry.
Of the winners was Henschke, one of Australia’s top producers, which took home the Winery of the Year award.
The move online, made to combat restrictions within the current climate, proved highly successful, with wine-loving viewers from across Australia and the globe tuning in to learn the deserving winemakers, wineries and wines honoured as the 2021 award recipients.
Streamed on the Halliday Wine Companion website, host Jon Faine joined James Halliday AM in announcing the awards through a 45-minute program.
James Halliday AM spoke at length about each award winner and detailed the time-intensive process that his tasting panel endured.
Throughout the past year, the team reviewed close to 10,000 Australian wines, uncovering the six major award winners and sixteen varietal winners along the way.
The awards also mark the release of the ‘wine-enthusiast’s Bible’, the 2021 Halliday Wine Companion.
The book is a comprehensive guide to Australia’s leading wines, wineries, grapegrowing regions and includes all awards winners and over 4,000 tasting notes.
The best of the best, identified by James Halliday AM and the tasting panel, hail from regions far and wide, spanning from Western Australia to Tasmania.
This year’s major awards represent regions including; Barossa Valley (2), McLaren Vale, Hunter Valley, Greater Western and Riverina, and the varietal winners include; Tasmania, Western Victoria, Hunter Valley (3), Margaret River (3), Geelong (2), Yarra Valley (3) and Barossa Valley (2).
