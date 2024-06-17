Best of both worlds as wine industry publications merge

Winetitles Media announces the merging of the esteemed Wine & Viticulture Journal with the popular Grapegrower & Winemaker magazine, bringing the best of both worlds under the one leading wine industry publication.

After 38 years, the Winter 2024 issue of the Wine & Viticulture Journal will be the last quarterly issue to be published independently.

The Journal’s identity lives on and will be incorporated into the Grapegrower & Winemaker with technical articles published periodically.

Publisher Hartley Higgins said it was a difficult decision and referred to challenges affecting print publishing post-COVID.

“Our deep appreciation goes to the editorial team, contributing writers and advisory panels,” he said.

“While it marks the end of an era, it also ushers in a new beginning, offering new opportunities in wine business communications.

“We thank the industry for their unwavering support and look forward to continuing the journey together.”

Winetitles Media will be in contact with stakeholders including associations, subscribers, advertisers and contributors in the coming days to discuss in more detail about the options going forward.

