Ben McNab wins Tonnellerie de Mercurey North Island Young Winemaker regional competition

Congratulations to Ben McNab from Matahiwi in Wairarapa who came first in the Tonnellerie de Mercurey North Island Young Winemaker competition held last Friday.

The competition is open to emerging young winemakers under 30 years old from all around the North Island.

Eight contestants compete in the competition with the winner going on to represent the North Island in the National Final.

This year, contestants came from Hawke’s Bay, Auckland, Gisborne and Wairarapa.

“It was fantastic to have contestants from all around the North Island,” said Nicky Grandorge, leadership & communities manager at NZ Winegrowers.

“It meant all key winegrowing regions were represented and it was a great opportunity for the contestants to meet other young winemakers from outside their own region.”

The winemakers were tested on many aspects involved with wine production including a cellar challenge, laboratory tests, blending, fault finding, blind tasting, marketing and also giving a speech.

McNab was awarded with a great prize package of $1000, an educational trip to Nelson and also an invaluable year of mentoring from regional sponsor Collective Intelligence.

