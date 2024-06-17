Australian Women in Wine says dial is moving “far too slowly”

The Australian Women in Wine board of directors. Image courtesy Australian Women in Wine

The recent 2024 statistics released by Wine Australia showed that nationally 16.7 per cent of women are employed in a winemaking role and 21.5 per cent of Australia’s viticulturalists are women. Both figures have virtually doubled since the same research was carried out a decade ago, however Australian Women in Wine says these numbers also indicate there is still considerable work to do as an industry to achieve gender parity.

“Australian Women in Wine has been a strong voice pushing for action on gender equality for almost a decade now, so seeing an improvement in the numbers is definitely encouraging,” said AWIW founder and chair, Jane Thomson OAM.

“However, the dial is moving far too slowly. And unless we see a deliberate investment in women at all levels, they are going to keep abandoning this industry right at the very time we need the best talent to help us meet the unparalleled challenges we’re currently facing.”

Australian Women in Wine (AWIW) has just announced that its Australian Women in Wine 2024 National Symposium will take place on Friday 22nd November at The Franklin Wharf in Hobart. The one-day symposium aims to bring together women from across the wine industry for a day of “learning, connection and empowerment”.

Building on the inaugural 2023 event, the theme of the day is “Investing in Women for the betterment of Australian wine”, inspired by the International Women’s Day 2024 theme of “Count Her In: Invest in Women. Accelerate Progress”. Experts from both within and outside of the industry will take the stage to share their insights and experiences about what investing in women really means, and what it looks like on a practical level for the Australian wine industry.

The event will also aim to equip attendees with knowledge on how to navigate their career in wine and improve their businesses.

The Australian Women in Wine 2024 National Symposium invites women at all stages of their careers, from business owners, growers and winemakers to sales and marketing professionals and cellar door staff. It is a unique opportunity to connect and expand professional networks across the regions and gain valuable insights to propel personal and industry growth.

Registrations will open on Tuesday 25th June via the website: womeninwine.com.au.

In addition to the symposium on 22nd November, this year there will also be an optional Welcome Dinner for all delegates the evening before on Thursday 21st November.

