Australian wineries Shanghai-bound as exports continue to grow in value

A big month of wine events in China during November has seen Australian wine producers travel to Shanghai for back-to-back trade and media engagement opportunities.

The China International Import Expo leads into the Wine Australia China Awards, followed by ProWine China and the Decanter Shanghai Fine Wine Encounter.

Buoyed by the continued growth in exports to China in the year ending September 2019, Australian wine exhibitors will demonstrate their long-term commitment to this important market, with wine tastings, award celebrations and a record presence at international trade shows throughout November.

Wine Australia chief executive officer Andreas Clark said, “With the Australian Government’s $50 million Export and Regional Wine Support Package (the $50m Package) nearing completion, it’s great to see our wine producers taking advantage of these targeted activities”.

“We’re investing approximately $4.6 million of $50m Package funds in 2019–20 to grow the demand for Australia’s fine wine in China through increased availability and consumer awareness,” he said.

“When it comes to selling wine overseas, there is no substitute for being on the ground in market, pouring wines, telling stories and connecting with people, to give them a deeper understanding of Australian wine.

“By dovetailing our China Awards with the China International Import Expo, ProWine China and Decanter Shanghai, we’re giving wineries greater opportunity to maximise their presence in market and influence a broader trade and consumer base.”

Outside of the November events, the $4.6 million investment in China export market growth will include the following activities: