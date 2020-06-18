Australian wine welcomes UK FTA announcement

Australian Grape & Wine has congratulated the Federal Government on its announcement that Australia and the United Kingdom (UK) will commence free trade agreement negotiations.

The UK is a highly important market for Australian wine businesses and today, the UK is Australia’s largest export market by volume at over 24 million 9-litre case equivalents and $347 million in value to March 2020.

Australian Grape & Wine chief executive Tony Battaglene said, ”This announcement marks a very important step in the continuation of the Australian Government’s ongoing effort to boost Australian agricultural exports, and could not come at a better time as the sector works to recover from COVID-19”.

“Australia’s long-standing wine-export relationship with the UK can only be strengthened by this FTA, driving opportunities for Australian grape growers and winemakers to deliver their wines to British consumers.

“We strongly support Minister Birmingham’s continued leadership of Australia’s aggressive free trade agenda.

“Comprehensive high-quality trade agreements have genuine long-term benefits for Australian grape and wine businesses, which do so much to support Australia’s regional economies through, employment, exports and food and wine tourism.”

