Australian Vintage announces $11 million investment in world-leading packaging facility

Australian Vintage Limited (AVL) has invested $11 million in a new state-of-the-art bottling facility at its Merbein site in Victoria. The new operation, which was officially opened on Tuesday 12 February, is one of the most technologically advanced packaging facilities in the world, significantly increasing AVL’s production capabilities.

For the first time, AVL will be able to bottle both sparkling and still wine at the site for its three key brands – McGuigan, Tempus Two and Nepenthe – accelerating its product innovation pipeline and enabling it to bring new wines to market more quickly.

The investment is part of a $19 million capital injection into the company’s operations across its sites, including the installation of one of the largest privately-owned solar plants at an Australian winery at Buronga Hill and extensive new vineyard plantings totalling over 180 hectares to meet growing demand for its brands. The funding reaffirms the company’s commitment to developing its sites, keeping them at the forefront of global excellence and providing a major boost to Australia’s regional economies. The Merbein facility has the capability to package still and sparkling wine at rates of 11,000 and 7,000 bottles per hour respectively, making it one of the fastest wine bottling lines in Australia.

Australian Vintage chief executive officer, Neil McGuigan, said: “The opening of our new Merbein packaging facility is a landmark moment for Australian Vintage and represents a step-change in our capabilities as Australia’s fifth largest wine company. The $11 million investment we have made means we now have one of the most technologically advanced packaging sites in the world. We embarked on a meticulous two-year search for the best possible machinery available, which took us right across the globe. As a result, I am confident this investment will take our already outstanding quality reputation to the next level. It will also allow us to create new and exciting products for both domestic and global markets.”