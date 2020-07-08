Australian favourite sources international grapes with new release

In what it claims is a first, Australian wine brand Pepperjack has sourced Argentinian fruit for a new Malbec that’s been added to its portfolio.

Pepperjack, with its desire “to be more dynamic and innovative”, says it has expanded beyond its Barossa Shiraz and Cabernet Sauvignon styles by producing the Malbec with Argentinian-sourced fruit. Source: Winetitles

Pepperjack winemaker Richard Mattner travelled to Mendoza, Argentina to source the grapes – ensuring the true Malbec style and quality was not going to be compromised.

Mattner said sourcing grapes internationally was a very first for Pepperjack, which makes the Pepperjack Malbec “a true standout”.

“Argentinian Malbec is different to Australian Malbec in that it has a depth of rich dark fruit, but still displays fresh aromatics of spice and violets and a bold tannin profile,” he said.

“The Pepperjack philosophy is to create wines that are synonymous with the regions that they are from. Therefore as we expand beyond Shiraz and Cabernet Sauvignon, there was a need to expand our sourcing from beyond the Barossa.”

Mattner added that the move to Malbec was to produce new wines to meet the ever-changing needs of consumers and occasions.

Adding to its developing roster of interesting varietal wines, Pepperjack has also released a Sangiovese and a Chardonnay.

The new Chardonnay’s fruit is sourced from Padthaway and the Adelaide Hills wine regions, giving it bright flavours and full roundness while the Sangiovese, which Mattner says, is “quite fruit driven” with “the rustic notes you would expect from a Sangiovese”.

“With Chardonnay seeing a real revival recently, we felt it was a good time to once again try our hand at making some white wines, beginning with a Chardonnay,” Mattner said.

“This is a really exciting time for Pepperjack as we evolve to meet the ever-changing needs of consumers and occasions – especially the demand for lighter-bodied, more refreshing varietals as we head into the warmer months.”

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!