Australia ‘distorting trade of goods’, Beijing says in new WTO complaint

According to SCMP, China has lodged a complaint with the World Trade Organisation (WTO) against Australia for its anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties on imports of Chinese railway wheels, wind towers and stainless steel sink products.

The move by China came after Australia’s contesting last week of anti-dumping duties imposed by China on wine exports, which had followed an earlier complaint over China’s anti-dumping and countervailing duties imposed on Australian barley exports.

Canberra and Beijing have been locked in a tit-for-tat conflict since April 2020, and bilateral relations have deteriorated to their lowest point in decades.

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!