Talks uncork Australia-India wine trade

Representatives from the Federal Government and Australia’s wine sector have left New Delhi in “high spirits” following successful discussions with their Indian counterparts. The first Australia-India Joint Dialogue on Wine lays the groundwork for many more to come.

The Joint Dialogue on Wine followed the success of a two-day industry-led forum, where the Australian and Indian wine industries came together to share experiences and knowledge.

Lee McLean, CEO of Australian Grape and Wine said the inaugural Joint Dialogue on Wine between Australia and India is a terrific step towards increasing collaboration and growing the wine category in India.

“The Joint Dialogue builds on the burgeoning relationship between Australian grape and wine producers and their Indian counterparts, and will lay the groundwork for two-way trade and investment over the years ahead,” Mr McLean said.

Minister for Trade and Tourism, Don Farrell applauded the Australian wine industry for engaging in the dialogue to further build the trade relationship and to create opportunities early.

“Under the Australia-India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) Australia now has greater access to the Indian market of 1.4 billion people, and one of the world’s fastest growing major economies,” Minister Farrell said.

“A serious window of opportunity has opened for our producers to move into an export market valued at over $24 billion in 2021, ahead many of our key competitors.

“It’s great that the Australian wine industry is taking the initiative to diversify, and get into this market early.”

Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry, Murray Watt said the meeting was a chance for the two nations to build a mutually beneficial relationship through trade and cooperation.

“Australia and India are growing ever closer, and we have a bright and mutually beneficial trade future,” Minister Watt said.

“These kinds of joint discussions are a chance for us to build partnerships and work together on trade, technical, and regulation issues.

“Australia and India are natural trading partners, with a close bond that is reinforced by shared democratic values, a mutual regional vision, and strong people-to-people links.

“Improving access to India’s growing wine market is an exciting opportunity for our country’s winemakers. Already in the 5 years to 2021-22, Australia exported an average value of around $10 million and a volume around 2.3 million litres— and we want to see this increase over the next 5 years.

“India’s wine industry has been steadily growing over the past few decades and there is a lot we can learn from each other.

“Recent disruptions to Australia’s wine exports have demonstrated the importance of trade diversification and India has enormous potential as a future market for our world-renowned wines.

“I hope this is just the start of a massive boost to the trust and cooperation between our nations.”

