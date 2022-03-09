Australia and China WTO dispute resolution advances

Australian Grape & Wine (AGW) welcomed the announcement by the Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Dan Tehan that panelists have been appointed to adjudicate Australia’s challenge to the anti-dumping duties imposed on Australian bottled wine by China at the World Trade Organization (WTO).

“This is the next step in the WTO’s dispute resolution process. We were pleased by the cooperation between Chinese and Australian officials in moving quickly through this phase,” AGW Chief Executive Tony Battaglene said.

“We also understand that agreement was reached between Australia and China on the forward appeals process, in the absence of a functioning WTO Appellate Body, which is also positive.

“We understand that submissions will now be presented to the panel before a formal hearing later this year.

“We look forward to demonstrating to the world that Australia produces great wine and does so in a fair and transparent manner.

“We are grateful for the support of the Australian Government in defending the interests of Australian grapegrowers and winemakers through the established WTO systems for resolving our differences.

“We remain open to further discussions with China about how this issue can be resolved.

“The anti-dumping duties on Australian bottled wine have effectively stopped Australia’s wine trade with China, to the detriment of our producers, Chinese consumers and Chinese owned businesses that relied on the trade.”

