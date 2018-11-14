ASVO announces Viticulturist and Winemaker of the year winners of 2018

The Australian Society of Viticulture and Oenology (ASVO) last night announced the Awards for Excellence winners for 2018.

Pete Bissell of Balnaves, a family owned winery in the Coonawarra, was awarded the ASVO Winemaker of the Year.

It was a deserving accolade for a quiet achiever who has been a champion of the wine industry and of Coonawarra for many years. Pete is a foundation member of the Limestone Coast Wine show, Chair of the Limestone Coast Grape and Wine Council, and a member of the Limestone Coast Technical Committee, which coordinates the delivery of research and extension activities in the region. Pete is the lead author of the Red Winemaking chapter of “Australian Winemaking” and with an eye for the future of the region, Pete worked closely with many wine industry groups and stakeholders to present various regional wine industry concerns on fracking, to the SA Parliamentary enquiry into Unconventional Gas in the Limestone Coast in 2016.

Since graduating from Roseworthy and gaining first-class honours from the University of Canterbury, Pete has made wines for several companies and has gained international experience including time spent in Bordeaux, the South of France and Moldova. Pete has completed 38 vintages including the last 30 in Coonawarra, has been a wine show judge since 2000 and has judged at numerous wine shows across Australia.

“Pete has been a keen innovator both in the winery and the vineyard and is eager to share his knowledge. He has also been involved with the development and commercialisation of berry sorting equipment that provides considerable cost advantages. These qualities encapsulate the ASVO Winemaker of the Year Award.” said Wendy Cameron, Chair of the award selection committee.

The ASVO Viticulturist of the Year award was awarded to Colin Bell, Viticulturist and Director of AHA Viticulture, a viticultural consultancy based in Western Australia.

With a background in horticulture, the waves of Margaret River Region drew Colin to the industry in the late 1990’s. Colin’s working life consists of managing vineyards and consulting to wineries and growers. Free time sees him serving as a Board Member for Wines of West Australia and as an Independent Board Member of Australian Vignerons, the peak body for Australian winegrape growers. Colin is a graduate of Charles Sturt University, and the wine industry’s Future Leaders course and his experience spans to New Zealand, Tasmania and South-East Australia. As a viticulturist, Colin loves to challenge practices and use innovation to improve performance and generate profitable businesses. For Col, family, the wine industry and the ocean, are all critical although the order can be challenging.

Liz Riley, Chair of the award selection committee said “It was pleasing to see a diverse field of viticulturists nominated from across the country and from a range of enterprise types. It took considerable effort for the panel to select a short list and then refine that down to the finalists. All the finalists should be very proud to have reached this stage of the process. The challenge in making the selections was very heartening, as it reflects the depth of talent in the viticultural sector of the Australian Wine Industry as well as the next generation who are following behind.”

The full list of award categories and winners are as follows:

• ASVO Viticulturist of the year – Colin Bell, AHA Viticulture

• ASVO Winemaker of the Year – Pete Bissell, Balnaves

• ASVO Viticulture Paper of the Year – Catherine Clarke, Agriculture Victoria

• ASVO Oenology Paper of the Year – Paul Boss, CSIRO Agriculture and Food

• ASVO Dr Peter May Award – Rob Bramley, CSIRO Agriculture and Food

ASVO Award recipients are nominated by ASVO-appointed selection committees, comprised of individuals who themselves are distinguished in the fields of viticulture and oenology and who demonstrate exceptional leadership ability and vision.

The ASVO Awards for Excellence was supported by – Wine Australia, Wiley Blackwell: Bayer, Bio Ag, CHR Hansen, CSIRO, Elders, Jeffries, Lallemand, Netafim Australia, Seguin Moreau, Thomas Elder Consulting & VinWizard.

Awards night wines were kindly supplied by Bellwether Wines, Bird in Hand, Brown Brothers, Hungerford Hill, Oliver’s Taranga and Torbreck.

ASVO announces inaugural Dr Peter May Award and Paper of the Year Award winners

Dr Robert Bramley CSIRO Agriculture & Food was honoured with the inaugural Dr Peter May Award. This award was introduced for the first time this year to honour the late Dr Peter May who was the foundational editor of the Australian Journal of Grape and Wine Research (AJGWR) and is awarded to the author(s) of the most cited original research paper published in the Journal over the previous five years.

The paper Within vineyard variation in the ‘pepper’ compound rotundone is spatially structured and related to variation in the land underlying the vineyard (Scarlett, N., Bramley, R. and Siebert, T. ,2014, Australian Journal of Grape and Wine Research, 20: 214-222.) reports the results of investigation initiated by the late Nathan Scarlett who was the National Technical Viticulturist with the Rathbone Wine Group (and ASVO Viticulturist of the Year finalist in 2014).

In a statement Dr Bramley said, “The work is significant in being the first ever demonstration of spatial variation at the within-vineyard scale of a grape-derived wine flavour and aroma compound. However, possibly its greatest significance is that, for the most part, it was undertaken without any sort of structured funding support and purely on the basis of the goodwill of those involved in the work, who saw the merits of pursuing a good idea when they saw one. Hopefully, there is a lesson in that for all ASVO members and others involved in Australian viticultural and oenological research.”

The Paper of the Year awards are conferred annually to authors of exceptional research articles published in each calendar year in the Australian Journal of grape and wine research. Selection committees of six industry experts judged 55 research papers to shortlist the papers where the potential application of the research on viticultural or oenological practices was considered to have the most impact. The Awards are sponsored by Wiley Blackwell.

The Viticulture paper of the year was awarded to Dr. Catherine Clarke at Agriculture Victoria for the paper Effectiveness of sodium hypochlorite as a disinfestation treatment against genetically diverse strains of grape phylloxera Daktulosphaira vitifoliae Fitch (Hemiptera: Phylloxeridae) (Clarke, C., Wigg, F., Norng, S. and Powell, K. (2017) Australian Journal of Grape and Wine Research, 23: 432-440. doi:10.1111/ajgw.12288)

“The findings in this paper have great implications for the national interests of biosecurity and on the National Phylloxera protocols. The outcomes have significant input into best practice and quarantine standards being upgraded to reflect the recommendations of the paper”, said the selection committee.

The Winemaking Paper of the Year was awarded to Dr Paul Boss at CSIRO Agriculture & Food for “Fermentation of grapes throughout development identifies stages critical to the development of wine volatile composition” (Boss, P., Kalua, C., Nicholson, E., Maffei, S., Böttcher, C. and Davies, C. ,2018. Australian Journal of Grape and Wine Research, 24: 24-37).

Dr Boss’s paper was selected by the committee because it brings into question current beliefs regarding grape flavour development and picking times, through detailed chemical analysis of Cabernet sauvignon and Riesling over the course of berry development. This information has a direct application for winemakers who can tailor their wine style from the vineyard.

The ASVO is pleased to give promotional access to these papers, which can be read free online until the end of the 2019.

ASVO Honours two Australian Wine Industry Leaders

Australian Society of Viticulture and Oenology (ASVO) President Dr Anthony Robinson, announced that two well-known members of the Society, Dr Richard Smart and Dr Robert Dambergs, have been honoured for their particularly outstanding and meritorious contribution to the grape and wine industry and to the Society by being admitted as Fellows of the Society.

“Selection was particularly difficult this year because of the extremely high calibre of candidates being considered for ASVO Fellows”, said Dr Robinson. “The collective wisdom that both these people exhibit is extraordinary, matched only by the diversity of their background and experience.”

There are few people that have contributed more to the world of viticultural science than Dr Richard Smart. Richard has been a great advocate for the Australian wine industry and there is no doubt that Richard has had an outstanding career in education, research and service to the Australian wine industry.

He has challenged, motivated and mentored many current and past members of the Australian wine industry through his various teaching and industry roles. Richard has contributed substantially to the ASVO through seminars, workshops, publications, and to the Australian Journal of Grape and Wine Research.

On being advised of his award as Fellow, Dr Smart said, “I have spent the last eight or so years living outside Australia and have been somewhat out of sight. This makes the recognition of my career all the more significant to me, it is nice to be recognised at home, and where I began my profession and received the earliest training and mentorship. I am very grateful to the ASVO for this honour”.

Dr Robert (Bob) Dambergs has been, and continues to be, an exemplary role model for researchers in balancing novel scientific findings with applied outcomes for industry. His contributions to the grape and wine community have been countless, but all generate from his unique combination of deep understanding of industry needs, rigorous scientific planning and scientific knowledge, and critically, consideration of how to practically apply science to create impactful outcomes.

Bob joined the ASVO soon after his own entry into the wine industry and has been a member since. “The year I started in the wine industry and the first thing I did was go to an ASVO seminar “said Dr Dambergs.

Bob is recognised due to the breadth of his industry and research skills, both Oenology and Viticulture, his Society and other broader industry contributions, and importantly as a pioneer of spectroscopy research in the Australian industry. Most of all, the ASVO recognised his numerous mentoring roles contributing to the next generation through selfless sharing of his knowledge with others, an endearing characteristic of a Fellow of the Society. The purpose of the honorary membership category of Fellow of the Australian Society of Viticulture & Oenology is to recognise the exemplary contributions by Members of the Society, and to the discipline and/or profession of Viticulture and/or Oenology. The ASVO Fellowships were awarded during the Awards for Excellence Dinner at the National Wine Centre on Tuesday 13 November 2018.