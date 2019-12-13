Appellation Marlborough Wine comes of age

Established in 2018, Appellation Marlborough Wine™ has now been legally trademarked in all of the key global wine markets.

It now boasts 49 members and over 90 certified wines from some of the region’s most iconic wine companies and is now trademarked in all key global wine markets.

With almost 300,000 acres of Sauvignon Blanc planted worldwide, Sauvignon Blanc has solidified itself as one of the world’s most popular white-wine varietals.

For New Zealand, 85 per cent of all wine exported is Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc, with a total export value reaching a record $1.83 billion, according to the 2019 Annual Report of New Zealand Winegrowers.

To bear the AMW brand, members have to ensure the wine is made from grapes grown entirely in Marlborough and cropped at or below set parameters, established according to soil type and vine density variability.

If a proposed wine contains any portion exceeding that level, it must be approved by an independent panel of qualified and experienced local producers.

The wines must come from grapes harvested from vineyards certified by Sustainable Winegrowing New Zealand, and must be bottled in New Zealand, under New Zealand regulations.

Chair of Appellation Marlborough Wine, Ivan Sutherland, said there were now over 90 Sauvignon Blanc labels wearing the mark, giving consumers confidence in the provenance of their wine.

“Appellation Marlborough Wine is about protecting the reputation this region has worked hard to build. It provides the wine buying public of the world with an assurance they can see and trust,” Sutherland said.

“We’ve now trademarked the brand in all of the key global wine markets which has been a huge undertaking. This is the first step in protecting NZ wine that has now become a global icon.”

Cloudy Bay Estate Director Yang Shen said the AMW brand was a necessary evolution for a maturing wine industry, with its increasing range of producers, wines, markets and motivations.

“Our members know that it is vital to protect the integrity of our industry, recognising that Marlborough wine is globally unique, extraordinary and 100% worth protecting.”