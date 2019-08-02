Allergen residue testing

Casein, skim milk and egg (whites and albumin) are commonly used fining agents in winemaking, but potentially leave traces in finished wine that could cause allergies in some sensitive people. Screening wine for allergen residues is critical if exporting to the European Union (EU) or to Canada through the Liquor Control Board of Ontario.

Unfiltered or filtered wines, non-vintage wines and wines labelled 2012 and beyond are all required to carry allergen labelling unless they can be demonstrated free of residues.

The EU prefers ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) based test methods with a detection limit of 0.25 ppm to be used to prove the absence of allergens.

AWRI Commercial Services can assist with allergen analysis.

Further information is available from the AWRI website, covering both allergen testing and background information on allergens.

For any other queries, please contact AWRI Commercial Services on 08 8313 6600 or commercialservices@awri.com.au