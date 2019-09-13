Accolade Wines sells Swan Valley winery

Business News Western Australia has reported that Accolade Wines has sold it Swan Valley winery to Oakover Wines.

Under the agreement, Oakover Wines, the neighbouring property owned by Graeme Yukich, will acquire the winemaking facility at Middle Swan including its cellar door and vineyard.

Accolade Wines will continue to own and produce the Houghton brand, utilizing capacity at its Nannup winery.

Yukich said the business was excited about bringing the ownership of the Swan estate back to Western Australia.

“The family bought the land which Oakover Grounds sits on from Houghton 30 years ago and now we’re finally putting the entire plot back together again” he said.

Accolade Wines executive chairman Ari Mervis said the company was happy to ensure the winery would continue to operate in Swan Valley.