Accolade Wines acquires premium Barossa winery Rolf Binder Wines

Leading global wine company Accolade Wines has announced the acquisition of Rolf Binder Wines in the Barossa Valley as part of its ongoing growth strategy and commitment to the Barossa and South Australian wine region.

Rolf Binder was established in 1955 by Rolf Heinrich Binder and his wife, Franziska, and is now run by his son Rolf Binder (Jnr) and daughter Christa Deans.

The Binder family produces a range of highly acclaimed premium Barossa wines using fruit from their vineyards. The Rolf Binder portfolio includes five wines that have received 95 points or more from James Halliday and iconic wines such as Bull’s Blood and Hanisch Shiraz.

This latest announcement is part of chief executive officer Robert Foye’s ambitious sustainable growth strategy for the Accolade Wines business.

It is the second acquisition under Mr Foye’s helm since he was appointed CEO in May 2020, following the purchase of Katnook Estate.

“We are delighted to bring a business with such legacy and deep experience in the Barossa Valley as Rolf Binder into the Accolade Wines family,” Mr Foye said.

“We are excited about the role the Rolf Binder brand will play in our diverse portfolio and the role the Rolf Binder premium red and white grapes will have in supporting Accolade’s other Barossa brands, including Grant Burge and St Hallett.”

The Rolf Binder premium winery, including more than 100 hectares of vineyard, was offered for sale by the family last year in a bid to lay the foundations for the business’ next stage of growth.

“We are excited to announce that Accolade Wines is taking on Rolf Binder Wines. As one of the biggest wine companies in the world, we believe Accolade has the capacity to take Rolf Binder wines global,” said Mr Binder.

“This announcement is also great news for the Barossa and this additional investment will continue to support the Barossa’s profile as a leading global wine region.”

Accolade Wines has experienced strong growth in the first half of FY21, despite external challenges such as COVID-19, and has ambitious targets for the rest of the year.

“We are focused on sustainably growing the future of our amazing brands, the wine industry around the world and the communities in which we work. We continue to support our core global brands and work with partners in each market to respond to the demand, increasing access of quality wine to wine lovers everywhere,” Mr Foye said.

