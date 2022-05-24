A green wine future the focus for Barossa forum

Image Isabel Stephan @jingle_bel

A warming, drier climate and intensifying need to demonstrate Barossa’s sustainability credentials will bring thought leaders together on 26 May to explore the path forward to the region’s future success.

Chief Executive Officer of Barossa Australia James March says Barossa’s Green Wine Sustainability Forum will put the industry on the front foot with regards to sustainability drivers such as climate change, carbon sequestration, emissions and water security.

“We are pleased to be delivering a collaborative event at The Barossa Cellar, which combines the live Barossa Australia Sustainability Forum in the morning, with the internationally live-streamed Green Wine Future conference in the afternoon,” he said.

“Barossa is Australia’s leading global wine, food and tourism region, and our growers are proud custodians of some of the oldest continuously producing vines in the world. Protecting the region’s heritage, natural assets and landscapes through climate change action is fundamental to its ongoing success.

“As an industry, we’re passionate about our approach to sustainable wine production. We have a range of projects and initiatives which will be profiled through the Forum, inviting contribution and debate. We are also developing a sustainability roadmap for the industry to be net zero carbon emissions by 2050.”

Barossa Australia is inviting all winegrape growers, wine makers, and other stakeholders who contribute to the success of the region to attend this one-day event.

The mix of face-to-face and online sessions includes a range of national and international guests who will explore cultural practices and industry innovations in soil health, biodiversity management, water, packaging and production. Wine tourism and industry promotion and positioning will also be addressed.

“It is important the industry understands the international and national policies and trends, as well as consumer purchasing behaviours, and how to innovate,” March said.

“Participation in the online Green Wine Future 2022 conference, created by Chrand Events, will give everyone the opportunity to be part of an online global experience which profiles wine industry experts through video footage, documentaries, and live broadcasts from vineyards and wineries.

“We are delighted to have Treasury Wine Estates and Pernod-Ricard Winemakers as our sponsorship partners, supporting us in the delivery of this important program.”

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!