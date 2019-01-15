A festival celebrating female winemakers, brewers and distillers is coming to Sydney

Wine retailer Cellarmasters and liquor retailer BWS have joined forces to create Australia’s first drinks festival with an all-female lineup, to take place on International Women’s Day.

The inaugural Meet the Makers: Women in Beer, Wine & Spirits is taking place in Sydney, and drinks lovers can meet some of Australia’s and New Zealand’s top female brewers, winemakers and distillers.

“We want to shine a spotlight on women in winemaking, distilling and brewing, which are traditionally male dominated industries. But thanks to these women, this is now changing, “said Christine Ricketts, Cellar Director at Cellarmasters.

The number of women employed in winemaking is estimated to be 38 percent. However, when it comes to leadership and senior roles, female representation has been estimated at 10% or less.

According to Australian Distillers Association, women make up approximately 15% of distillers in the industry. There are no official statistics on the number of female brewers in Australia.

“Although the industry is changing, there’s still a long way to go. This event is all about celebrating women in beer, wine and spirits and giving customers an opportunity to meet these women and try their products,” said Vanessa Rowed, BWS Head of Marketing.

Meet the Makers: Women in Beer, Wine & Spirits is taking place at Australian Technology Park in Sydney, and kicks off with a session on Friday 8 March, International Women’s Day, and two more sessions take place on Saturday 9 March.

Up to 30 winemakers, distillers and brewers will be serving samples during the festival.

Winemakers include Gwyn Olsen from Briar Ridge and Pepper Tree Wines, Sarah Pidgeon from Wynns Coonawarra, and Elena Brooks from Dandelion. Brewers and distillers include Jayne Lewis and Danielle Allen from Two Birds Brewing, Laura Carter from Applewood Distillery, and Jaz Wearin from Modus Operandi.

Tickets range from $50 to $60 per session, and include complimentary tastings from all producers, a branded glass to keep, a booklet, and entertainment. Masterclasses are also available at an additional cost.

For tickets and more info, click here.