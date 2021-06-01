A burning need: developing a rapid screening method for smoke affected grapes and wine

By Neil Scrimgeour, Kieran Hirlam, Eric Wilkes and Mango Parker, The Australian Wine Research Institute

Australian Wine Research Institute researchers have tested the use of mid-infra-red spectroscopy as a rapid screening tool for likely smoke exposure to grapes and wine.

The incidence of uncontrolled bushfires is increasing worldwide. As a result, the risk to grapevines from smoke exposure is an issue that the wine industry is progressively being forced to address. When grapes are exposed to smoke it can result in wines with undesirable sensory characteristics, such as ‘smoky’, ‘burnt’, ‘ash tray’ or ‘medicinal’, depending on the smoke composition and the length of smoke exposure.

The compounds in smoke primarily responsible for these attributes are the volatile phenols produced when wood is burnt.

These compounds can be absorbed directly by grapes, leaves and stems and can bind to sugar compounds in grapes to produce glycosides that have no smoky aroma. During fermentation (and over time in barrel or bottle) these glycosides can break apart, releasing the volatile phenols into the wine.

This release of volatile phenols can also occur in the mouth via the action of salivary enzymes, further contributing to the perception of smoke characters during tasting.

Testing grapes or wine for evidence of smoke exposure involves the use of sophisticated and expensive analytical instrumentation to separately determine the concentration of individual volatile phenols and glycosides. Interpretation of results requires comparison with background levels of these compounds in non-smoke-exposed grapes.

The analytical methods require a relatively high level of technical expertise to administer and cannot be applied in real time to understand the potential risk posed by smoke exposure.

A rapid screening test that could be used to determine the extent of impact from smoke exposure would be extremely valuable for the wine industry.

Developing a rapid screening method for grapes and wine

Mid-infra-red (MIR) spectroscopy is an analytical method with broad application for the measurement of chemical attributes in grapes, juice and wine, with testing typically taking less than a minute to complete.

It was therefore considered a good candidate for rapid assessment of smoke-exposed grapes and wine. To assess the viability of using MIR spectroscopy for this application, a series of grape and wine samples were collected during the 2020 vintage, with some expected to be at high risk of impacts from smoke exposure and others perceived to be at lower risk.

Each sample was assessed using both MIR spectroscopy and conventional chemical analysis (GC-MS and LC-MS) for free volatile phenols and glycosides.

In total, 349 grape samples and 388 wine samples were screened, with statistical analysis carried out using a number of different cloud-based chemometrics platforms.

Two approaches were used for the data analysis: