$220K investment in SA wine industry

A series of innovative programs to respond to the impacts of COVID-19 and create unique wine experiences to attract tourists to cellar doors feature in $220,000 for South Australia’s wine industry.

Minister for Primary Industries and Regional Development David Basham, who announced the $220,000 investment during a visit to the Barossa Valley, said this funding support helps the wine industry during one of its most challenging times.

“South Australia’s wine industry has shown great resilience against drought, bushfire, COVID-19 and international market implications,” Minister Basham said.

“The Marshall Liberal Government has named 2021 ‘The Year of South Australian Wine’ to encourage the community to support the sector as it manages the downturn in tourism and the impacts of market disruptions.

“This $220,000 funding injection is aimed at attracting more visitors to experience what our wine region has to offer, while strengthening the capability of the wineries to offer diverse experiences.

“From cellar door digital literacy workshops, a weekend of wine to a new direct to consumer website, the Government’s commitment is driving economic outcomes for our wine regions.

“The wine industry is a key economic driver for South Australia generating more than $2 billion in revenue per year.

“With 50 per cent of all of Australia’s bottled wine and almost 80 per cent of Australia’s premium wine produced here, there is no doubt South Australia is the wine state.

“I have met with key stakeholders and discussed the challenges facing the industry and together we have identified that increasing visitation to regions and wineries is key to the short-term recovery of the industry.”

Member for Schubert Stephan Knoll said the funding would help the Barossa Valley wine industry.

“We have world-renowned wine experiences in the Barossa Valley but COVID-19 restrictions have presented challenges to our local industry,” Mr Knoll said.

“This $220,000 funding injection will help our wineries and cellar doors attract more visitors which will be a boost for the local economy.”

Liberal Candidate for Schubert Ashton Hurn said the funding would be a welcomed injection into the local economy.

“We have some amazing, innovative wine businesses in the Barossa Valley and this extra funding will help make our world-class experiences even better,” Ms Hurn said.

“It’s been a challenging year for our local wineries and cellar doors and everyone in between, with COVID-19 forcing us to think differently and this funding will go some way in helping them to recover and adapt.”

The $220,000 funding contribution from South Australian Wine Industry Development Scheme includes:

$100,000 grant program focused on new unique wine experiences

$50,000 to develop a South Australian wine trail app and statewide website to trade directly with consumers

$25,000 to host a weekend of wine in Adelaide

$25,000 to undertake digital literacy and cellar door experience workshops

$20,000 towards the ‘Healthy Minds, Healthy Vines’ project.

