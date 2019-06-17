2020 Halliday Wine Companion awards tickets on sale now

The Halliday Wine Companion Awards are the milestone annual event celebrating the best wine in Australia and the launch of the annual 2020 Halliday Wine Companion.

The event will be held on the 7th August 2019 and will this year again take place at the National Gallery of Victoria. Halliday Wine Companion’s James Halliday and his tasting panel taste over 9000 Australian wines annually in search of the winners of six major awards along with ten varietal winners, which will be announced throughout the evening.

During the night, guests will enjoy tasting a selection of the country’s 27 best wines matched with a five course degustation menu. The menu will be created by Restaurant Associate’s head chef, Andrew Hunt.

Tickets are now on sale, with a limited number available. Join MC Merrick Watts and James Halliday as they announce the major awards including Winery of the Year, Winemaker of the Year, Best Value Winery of the Year, Best New Winery and Dark Horse Winery of the Year along with ten varietal winners that are selected by James and his team.

On the 8th of August Australia’s indispensable reference to the country’s leading wine and wine growing regions, 2020 Halliday Wine Companion book will be released and available nationally.

HIGHLIGHTS

– Wednesday 7 August 2019

– The Great Hall, National Gallery of Victoria

– 6.15pm – 11pm

– Guests will taste 27 wines matched with a 5-course menu

– Tickets can be purchased for $500 + booking fee here

– Halliday members receive a discounted price of $400