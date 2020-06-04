2020 Corteva NZ Young Viticulturist of the Year Competition goes ahead

Despite several changes due to COVID-19, the dates for the 2020 Corteva NZ Young Viticulturist of the Year regional and national competitions are finally locked in for June.

The Young Vit programme is an important initiative for the wine industry as it stretches and supports future leaders as well as bringing the viticultural community together as a whole.

“We are really excited the competitions can still go ahead and will appreciate them even more this year,” said Nicky Grandorge, Leadership & Communities Manager at NZ Winegrowers.

“To be able to come together and work together will help to strengthen our industry’s future and let us have some fun while we’re at it.”

Corteva Agriscience has come on board as the new naming rights sponsor for the next three years and their team is looking forward to being closely involved with the programme.

The programme will begin mid-June with regional education days open to all viticulturists and contestants, covering a wide range of topics and skills.

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!