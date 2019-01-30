2019 New Zealand winemaker of the year

Helen Masters of Ata Rangi, Martinborough is New Zealand’s winemaker of the year.

Gourmet Traveller Wine presented the New Zealand winemaker of the year award at a gala dinner held in Auckland on January 21 2019, in conjunction with sponsor Vintec.

Helen Masters was selected from a group of finalists which included Dr Andrew Hedley, Framingham Wines, Kevin Judd, Greywacke, Jen Parr, Valli Vineyards, James Healy, Dog Point Vineyard and Peter Cowley, Te Mata Estate.

Chair of judges, Bob Campbell, said “Helen Masters is the thoughtfully rebellious head winemaker at Ata Rangi in Martinborough. She prefers to lead rather than follow. The Ata Rangi style, certainly with pinot noir, is less fruity with more vinosity than many of its peers. It tastes of the land.”

During the evening three other awards were announced. Rudi Bauer of Quartz Reef received the leadership award for his services to the wine industry. Second-time finalist Peter Cowley of Te Mata Estate received a special one-off lifetime achievement award, while Ivan Sutherland of Dog Point Vineyard was named viticulturist of the year.

Campbell commented “Viticulturists are often the unsung heroes of the wine industry. It seems quite unfair to me that they seldom get the chance to collect trophies and medal awards at wine competitions or to feature on critic profiles. Finalist James Healy of Dog Point Vineyards said, “it’s all about fruit quality”.

Gt Wine editor, Judy Sarris said “it was a privilege and an honour to be able to celebrate the achievements of New Zealand’s top winemakers.”