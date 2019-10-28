Houghtons property returns to WA family ownership

The Yukich family has continued their growth with the acquisition of Houghton Winery and associated assets in Western Australia’s Swan Valley from Accolade Wines.

With settlement finalised this week, the acquisition finalises many months of planning.

Graeme Yukich, third generation Swan Valley locals (along with brother Kim Yukich) and director of The Y Group of Companies, said “we are very proud to be able to bring this iconic vineyard and heritage site back into WA ownership”.

Yukich is enthusiastic to outline the opportunities for West Australian wines and tourism in the reinvigoration of this site.

“We will be rebranding the site to mark the change in ownership and to encourage rediscovery of all aspects of the business, from exciting wines to bespoke events and concerts,” Yukich continued.

The Houghtons property will be named Nikola Estate, and homage to the almost century-long affiliation the Yukich family has had with the Swan Valley.

Nikola Yukich emigrated from Croatia and planted his first vines in the Swan Valley over 90 years ago.

The Yukich family also own Oakover Grounds, land acquired by Mark Yukich (Nikola’s son) from the original allocation to Houghton.

With the family’s purchase of Nikola Estate, the original Houghton lands are finally reunited.

Dr Anthony Robinson has been appointed as COO of the newly merged site.

Robinson returns to WA having spent several years working both internationally and nationally, most recently for Treasury Wine Estates as their grape & wine innovation specialist.

He is also a director and the president of The Australian Society of Viticulture and Oenology.

“With Anthony joining our efforts to reinvigorate the site and our wine offering, we are very optimistic about what innovation and thought leadership we can bring to the market,” Yukich said.

Robinson will develop the site’s strategy focusing on premium wine production, events and a desire to grow tourism and visitation to the Swan Valley.

Robinson shares, “as we confirm our operational objectives in the coming months, we will be engaging with the public and industry bodies to keep everyone updated and informed”.

The Yukich family’s other assets include European Foods, Perth’s legendary food wholesalers, Blue Cow Cheese, the FiORi and Crema Coffee companies as well as The Northbridge Coffee Roasters and Supreme Coffee Machines.

Building upon these businesses, Nikola Estate will be offering the very best in food, coffee and wine to encourage visitors to rediscover the exquisite heritage buildings and gardens.

The rebranding of asset and communications will be taking place over this Summer and Nikola Estate has already lined up some exciting and premium events for early in the New Year.