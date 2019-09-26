Announcing the 2019 ICC Sydney NSW Wine Awards gold medal winners

The gold medal wines of the 2019 ICC Sydney NSW Wine Awards have been revealed, raising the anticipation of who will be awarded one of the top trophies at the 24th annual NSW Wine Awards Presentation Luncheon on the 18th October 2019 at the International Convention Centre Sydney.

The three-day judging process, which took place at the ICC from September 17-19 and saw 16 judges from across Australia taste nearly 900 different wines, has unveiled 520 medal winning wines from New South Wales – 72 of which are gold medal winners.

When talking about the 2019 judging process, chair of judges Dave Brookes said, “the meticulous judging system used, combined with the quality, dedication and professionalism of the panel chairs, judges and associate judges at this year’s NSW Wine Awards ensured some fantastic results.”

“Current release Rieslings from Orange and Mudgee showed these regions can deliver just as much balance and finesse as the fine examples from Canberra, and the Semillon category again proved that no one does this variety better than NSW. Shiraz was our biggest category this year with 193 entrants. A number of different regions and producers did a great job making the judging process a lot more interesting.”

“As with last year, the ‘alternative red varieties’ category was a real highlight, with some stunning examples of Malbec, Barbera, Durif, Tempranillo, Sangiovese, Montepulciano, Nero D’Avola and Touriga. It was great to see this year that the ‘alternative white varieties’ category also joined the reds in showcasing the state’s diversity of wine styles and the quality of a pleasing run of excellent vintages. Albarino, Arneis, Fiano, Verdelho, Gruner Veltliner and Vermentino all made an impact. The medals these wines collected shine a light on varieties that probably need to be retitled ‘appropriate’ varieties rather than ‘alternative’, as they are well suited to our climate and are very much the future of Australian wine.”

The 72 gold medal finalists (detailed below) will now move on to the next stage of the Awards, the 2019 ICC Sydney NSW Wine Awards Presentation Luncheon, where the top 2019 trophy winners will be announced on Friday 18th October. This event is the pinnacle of the NSW Wine Awards and it will be held at the the International Convention Centre Sydney, with views out over Darling Harbour and the city. This is the first time the judging and luncheon have taken place at the ICC Sydney, recognising the strong relationship between the ICC and the wines of NSW.

Guests at the 2019 ICC Sydney NSW Wine Awards Presentation Luncheon will get to taste a large range of this year’s award-winning wines, accompanied by lunch. They will hear details of the judging process from chair of judges Dave Brookes and information on which regions and styles shone at this year’s Awards. There will also be the announcement of this year’s Graham Gregory Award for recognition of outstanding contributions to the NSW wine industry, and the presentation of which wines have won the 2019 trophies, including the ultimate NSW Governor’s trophy for best in show and title of ‘2019 NSW wine of the year’.

You can be amongst the first to hear which wines triumphed by booking tickets at eventbrite.com.au/e/73778965873

A list of the Gold Medal winners is below and all preliminary medal results, including gold, silver and bronze can be accessed via our website at https://www.nswwine.com.au/nsw-wine-awards-results/

List of gold-medal-winning finalists: in alphabetical order by region …

Collector 2018 Marked Tree Red Shiraz, Canberra District

Four Winds Vineyard 2018 Shiraz, Canberra District

Lerida Estate 2018 Cullerin Syrah, Canberra District

Nick O’Leary Wines 2018 Heywood Shiraz, Canberra District

Renzaglia Wines 2018 Mount Panorama Estate Cabernet Sauvignon, Central Ranges

Windowrie 2018 Pig in the House Shiraz, Cowra

Ballinaclash 2018 Ned Touriga, Hilltops

McWilliam’s Wines 2018 660 Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon, Hilltops

Audrey Wilkinson 2019 Winemakers Selection Semillon, Hunter Valley

Bimbadgen 2014 Signature Hunter Valley Semillon, Hunter Valley

Brokenwood Wines 2018 Verona Vineyard Shiraz, Hunter Valley

De Iuliis Wines 2014 Limited Release Shiraz, Hunter Valley

De Iuliis Wines 2017 LDR Vineyard Shiraz Touriga, Hunter Valley

De Iuliis Wines 2018 LDR Vineyard Shiraz, Touriga Nacional, Hunter Valley

De Iuliis Wines 2018 Limited Release Chardonnay, Hunter Valley

De Iuliis Wines 2018 Limited Release Shiraz, Hunter Valley

First Creek Wines 2017 Single Vineyard Murphys Semillon, Hunter Valley

First Creek Wines 2018 Winemaker’s Reserve Chardonnay, Hunter Valley

Horner Wines 2018 Ash Organic Shiraz, Hunter Valley

Horner Wines 2018 Family Reserve Shiraz, Hunter Valley

Kelman 2017 Chardonnay, Hunter Valley

Margan 2018 Fordwich Hill White Label Shiraz, Hunter Valley

Margan 2019 Rose and Bramble, Hunter Valley

McGuigan 2018 Shortlist Semillon, Hunter Valley

Mount Pleasant 2018 Mountain A Shiraz, Hunter Valley

Mount Pleasant 2018 Mountain D Shiraz, Hunter Valley

Mount Pleasant 2018 Old Paddock and Old Hill Shiraz, Hunter Valley

Mount Pleasant 2018 Rosehill Shiraz, Hunter Valley

Mount Pleasant 2019 1946 Vines Lovedale Semillon, Hunter Valley

Pepper Tree 2017 Claude Limited Release Hunter Valley Shiraz, Hunter Valley

Pepper Tree 2018 Coquun Hunter Valley Shiraz, Hunter Valley

RidgeView Wines 2017 “Impressions” Shiraz, Hunter Valley

Silkman Wines 2013 Estate Semillon, Hunter Valley

Silkman Wines 2017 SILK Chardonnay, Hunter Valley

Silkman Wines 2018 Single Vineyard Blackberry Semillon, Hunter Valley

Thomas Wines 2013 Cellar Reserve Braemore Semillon, Hunter Valley

Thomas Wines 2017 Dam Block Shiraz, Hunter Valley

Tulloch 2018 Limited Release E.M. Chardonnay, Hunter Valley

Two Rivers 2018 Yarrawa Road Chardonnay, Hunter Valley

Tyrrell’s Vineyards 2013 Vat 1 Semillon, Hunter Valley

Tyrrell’s Vineyards 2017 Vat 47 Chardonnay, Hunter Valley

Tyrrell’s Vineyards 2018 Vat 47 Chardonnay, Hunter Valley

Tyrrell’s Vineyards 2018 Vat 8 Shiraz, Hunter Valley

Tamburlaine 2018 Hunter Valley Reserve Syrah, Hunter Valley / Orange

Robert Stein 2017 Reserve Single Vineyard Riesling, Mudgee

Robert Stein 2019 Dry Riesling, Mudgee

Vinifera 2017 Organically Grown Cabernet Sauvignon, Mudgee

Trentham Estate 2018 The Family Nero D’Avola, Murray Darling

Angullong 2019 Pinot Grigio, Orange

Gilbert 2012 Riesling, Orange

Gilbert 2019 Pet Nat Riesling, Orange

Philip Shaw Wines 2018 No08 Pinot Noir, Orange

Printhie Wines Swift NV Rose No.3 Chardonnay / Pinot Noir, Orange

Printhie Wines Swift 2012 Vintage Chardonnay / Pinot Noir, Orange

Ross Hill Wines 2015 Pinnacle Shiraz, Orange

Ross Hill Wines 2017 Tom & Harry Cabernet Sauvignon, Orange

See Saw Organic 2019 Samm Sauvignon Blanc / Marsanne, Orange

Tamburlaine 2018 Marlowe Act One Shiraz / Cabernet Sauvignon, Orange

Tamburlaine 2018 Orange Reserve Malbec, Orange

Tamburlaine 2018 Wine Lovers GSM, Orange

Tamburlaine 2019 Riesling, Orange

Tulloch 2019 Cellar Door Release Vermentino, Orange

Calabria 2018 Private Bin Montepulciano, Riverina

Cookoothama 2016 Limited Release Darlington Point Botrytis Semillon, Riverina

De Bortoli 2019 La Bossa Pinot Grigio, Riverina

Dee Vine Estate 2017 Nericon Durif, Riverina

Dee Vine Estate 2019 2 Monkeys Merlot , Riverina

Deen DeBortoli 2017 Vat 5 Botrytis Semillon, Riverina

Nugan Estate 2016 Manuka Grove Durif, Riverina

Hungerford Hill 2016 Chardonnay, Tumbarumba

Hungerford Hill 2018 Revee Vineyard Pinot Noir, Tumbarumba

McWilliam’s Wines 2018 Single Vineyard Pinot Noir, Tumbarumba