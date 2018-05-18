The d’Arenberg Cube wins 2018 Good Design Award

The d’Arenberg Cube has received a prestigious Good Design Award, the highest honour for design innovation in Australia, announced at the 60th annual ceremony held at the Sydney Opera House yesterday.

Received in the Architectural Design category in recognition for outstanding design and innovation, the Good Design Awards Jury commented, “this installation has captured attention and driven a massive increase in visitor numbers. The Jury applauds this innovative project.”

Located in McLaren Vale, South Australia, the d’Arenberg Cube is an AUD$15million glass-encased steel and concrete structure that sits five storeys high, in the middle of a vineyard.

Chester Osborn stands before the d’Arenberg Cube

The cube inspired architectural puzzle is four modules wide, four high and four deep, with the illusion of floating above the ground floor entrance.

The top two floors, housing a restaurant and the winery’s cellar door, are turned askew, rotated on their axis, with each floor offering 360 degree views of the region.

d’Arenberg received assistance from a $2 million state government Regional Development Fund grant, which supported the core structure building construction, internal fitout, equipment and carpark development.

The annual Good Design Awards is Australia’s most prestigious Awards for design and innovation with a proud history dating back to 1958.

The awards celebrate the best new products and services on the market, excellence in architectural design, digital and communication design and reward emerging areas of design including business model innovation, social impact and design entrepreneurship.

The winners were presented with the new sustainably designed Good Design Award trophy in Sydney.

Special guest, Jan Utzon (son of Jorn Utzon, who designed the Sydney Opera House) presented the Good Design Award of the Year on stage and congratulated all of the 2018 Winners.

Winners of the Good Design Awards will be showcased to the general public during Vivid Sydney, the world’s biggest festival of light, music and ideas in Sydney from 25-27 May 2018 at the Overseas Passenger Terminal, Circular Quay.