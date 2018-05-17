Atkins Family Vineyards appoints Peter Dawson

Atkins Family Vineyards, the family owned producer of the award-winning Fox Gordon and Atkins Farm brands has appointed Peter Dawson to its advisory board.

Dawson’s winemaking life spans 40 years and he is the owner and producer of the premium Tasmania brand, Dawson James Wine.

He was previously chief winemaker at BRL Hardy Ltd and twice winner of International Red Winemaker Of The Year amongst numerous other accolades.

Dawson also judges at national and regional wine shows throughout Australia.

Dawson served 12 years as a director of the Australian Wine Research Institute which included four years as chairman of the board.

He has previously been chairman and managing director of the Australasian business of French Cooperage Taransaud and was the Adjunct Professor in the School of Science and Technology at Deakin University.

Atkins Family Vineyards executive chairman, Sam Atkins said Dawson is a perfect fit for the company.

“He is an award-winning winemaker and will work with our winemaker, Marty O’Flaherty on wine style and fruit selection.

“Furthermore, Peter is an accomplished businessman and a genuine straight shooter who brings a broad knowledge of international markets and wine trends to the table,” Atkins concluded.