Zac Howell crowned 2023 Marlborough young viticulturist

Photo: Zac Howell. Image courtesy New Zealand Wine

28 year-old Zac Howell from Indevin was named the Marlborough Young Viticulturist of the Year for 2023 at the competition on 6th July. Held at Giesen’s Stump Creek Road Vineyard, the competition saw eight contestants rotate around a wide range of viticultural questions and challenges including pruning, irrigation, trellising, nutrition and an interview.

Congratulations were also given to Laura Hammond from Cloudy Bay who came second and Liv Bishop from Delegat who came third. Howell will now represent Marlborough in the National Final at Hawke’s Bay on 30 August, and compete against finalists from Auckland, Hawke’s Bay, Marlborough, North Canterbury and Central Otago.

Prizes include a Fruitfed supplies educational trip and AEG power tools for Howell. Second place received $750 cash and a New Zealand Society for Viticulture and Oenology educational experience and third place won $500 cash. Howell also recieved the BioStart Hortisports and the Ecotrellis section prizes. The Ormond Professional Reputation Award went to Josh Anderson.

The competition is made possible thanks to all the sponsors involved: BioStart, Ecotrellis, Hyundai, Agritrade, Constellation Brands, Empak, Fruitfed Supplies, Fendt, Klima, Ormond Nurseries, Roots, Shoots & Fruits, Villa Maria-Indevin, Waterforce, AEG, NZSVO and Winejobsonline.

