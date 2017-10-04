“With Wine Maturation being a focus of the Spring 21 issue of the Wine & Viticulture Journal, regular contributor Erika Szymanski looks into the latest research on the effects of oak adjuncts and micro-oxygenation while a team of researchers from Chile report on their trials into the chemical composition of Sauvignon Blanc fermented in stainless steel, concrete, polyethylene and clay containers.



Over in Viticulture, Australian researchers report on the resistance frequencies for three commercially-critical botrytis fungicides, while soil scientist Robert White combines with colleagues from the US to examine the claims that winegrape growers can earn monetary

credits by sequestering carbon in their soils to offset greenhouse gas emissions.

In Business & Marketing, regular contributor Justin Cohen provides some thoughts on how to make the most of a cellar door given ongoing restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19 that sees such venues either locked down or at reduced capacity; while semi-regular scribe Mark O’Callaghan highlights how winery operators can improve their understanding of their costs and identity efficiency improvements.



While an untimely lockdown in South Australia prevented the WVJ from holding a tasting for this issue, instead we publish a Varietal Report on Durif that compares approaches and methods between 3 Australian and 3 US producers.”