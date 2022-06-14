Graciano tasting – last call for entries

Australian wine producers have until this Friday (17 June) to enter a forthcoming tasting of the Spanish red variety Graciano by the Wine & Viticulture Journal.

The tasting is open to both varietal Gracianos as well as Graciano-dominant blends (at least 51% Graciano).

Producers wishing to enter wines in the Journal’s Graciano tasting can do so via the publication’s online entry form which can be found here.

Wine samples must be received by no later than Friday 1 July 2022.

The results of the tasting will be published in the Spring 2022 issue of the Wine & Viticulture Journal.

To subscribe to the WVJ click here.