SA winegrape harvest boosts spirits amid China tariff woes

Wine producers are declaring this vintage one of the best they’ve experienced, thanks to the state’s mild summer gifting them perfect growing conditions, according to The Advertiser.

It’s a welcome boost for producers across the state, who have struggled through a year marred by the pandemic – which significantly slowed down sales to restaurants and bars – and China’s crippling new tariffs on bottled wine from Australia.

China as an export destination for Australian wine has been effectively ruled out as a viable option due to the high tariffs imposed as part of the Chinese investigation into Australia’s alleged dumping of wine in its market.

These tariffs have put intense pressure on Australian wine exporters to find alternative markets, with reports suggesting the US and the UK are among those destinations.

