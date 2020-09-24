SA wineries ready to welcome NSW’s ‘weekday’ drinkers

The main wine regions in South Australia expect an influx of visitors to bolster sales over the coming months after the NSW border reopens, according to a report by The Australian Financial Review.

SA reopened its border with NSW from midnight on September 23, scrapping a requirement for travellers to quarantine for 14 days.

SA still has a hard border in place with Victoria, but late on Wednesday it emerged SA Health had mistakenly granted exemptions to 11 Victorian-based family members of Port Adelaide AFL players to come to a qualifying final at Adelaide Oval next week.

