Mornington Peninsula reclassed as phylloxera exclusion zone

The Mornington Peninsula has been reclassified from a Phylloxera Risk Zone (PRZ) to a Phylloxera Exclusion Zone (PEZ), for the purposes of imports into South Australia, Vinehealth Australia announced to industry bodies this morning.

Entry requirements will now align with South Australia’s Plant Quarantine Standard following the category change by the Department of Primary Industries and Regions (PIRSA).

Vinehealth warns that this rezone may bear biosecurity risk to South Australia. Having raised concerns with PIRSA, Vinehealth acknowledges that their “risk appetites and viewpoints on this decision vary but are both valid.”

Vinehealth say they understand that “there can never be zero biosecurity risk associated with interstate trade… many South Australian wine businesses are reliant in some capacity on direct or indirect interstate trade. Therefore, there is a need to balance maintenance of trade with minimising the risk of a pest introduction to the state.”

Vinehealth identified three pathways with potentially increased risk of phylloxera introduction to South Australia in light of the new classification. These pathways are used grape harvesters, machinery, and grape bins.

“The best protection for all vineyard owners and industry personnel is to ensure your own biosecurity measures are in place,” advised Vinehealth.

The current national protocol for managing phylloxera is the National Phylloxera Management Protocol, which underpins mutual recognition of each state’s phylloxera status, and in turn directs domestic trade. Reclassification of the Mornington Peninsula as a PEZ now aligns South Australia with other states and territories.

The detections of phylloxera in Victorian vineyards this year have further emphasised that there is a considerable delay between time of infection to time of detection, and that detection is difficult.

Improvements in science have shown that surveillance, detection, and disinfestation procedures in the National Phylloxera Management Protocol (including Rezoning Procedure) are not sufficiently effective, which Vinehealth believes is not proficient assurance of the absence of phylloxera in the surveyed area. Historical movements between Phylloxera Infested Zones and the Mornington Peninsula were also inadequately accounted for.

Vinehealth have encouraged PIRSA to recommend to the Plant Health Committee that a moratorium be placed on endorsing the upgrade of any Phylloxera Management Zone until the National Phylloxera Management Protocol is reviewed in full (including zone definitions, movement conditions, maintenance of area freedom and upgrading of zone status).

Vinehealth encourage businesses to “be informed and stay focused on what you can control – that being the operations associated with running your own vineyard, or those you work on, or visit,” and provided a list of tips:

If you are importing phylloxera risk vectors into South Australia (e.g., grapevine planting material, machinery and equipment used in vineyards, grapes, grape products (including wine, juice, must and marc) and diagnostic samples and vineyard soil, take the time to comply with the entry requirements.

Know where you can find a map of the Phylloxera Management Zones.

Know where you can find the latest version of the SA Plant Quarantine Standard to check entry requirements.

Know where you can find handy resources – e.g., steps on importing machinery or equipment into South Australia, requirements for buying used machinery

Know who to contact for help – call Vinehealth Australia (8273 0550) or PIRSA’s Plant Health Market Access team (8207 7814).

Review your operations and always know where machinery, equipment and people have been before coming onto your property.

Discuss biosecurity openly and often with your staff, contractors and suppliers, and ensure your expectations around biosecurity are being met.

Ask all visitors to your vineyard which wine regions they and their machinery/equipment have visited in the 29 days prior, and record this for traceability purposes.

Implement best-practice farm-gate hygiene for footwear and clothing, which can pick up and spread phylloxera.

Know the visual symptoms of phylloxera in a vineyard. Monitor your vineyard blocks and identify any unusual vine growth symptoms. Mandatory reporting of phylloxera in every state is required by law. In South Australia, contact Vinehealth (8273 0550), PIRSA (8207 7814), or the Exotic Plant Pest Hotline (1800 084 881).

Further information:

For the updated Phylloxera Management Zones map, refer here.

For a table outlining differences in entry requirements into South Australia for regulated movement pathways from a PRZ compared to a PEZ according to SA’s Plant Quarantine Standard, click here.

To obtain a copy of Vinehealth Australia’s full assessment, please contact Acting CEO Suzanne McLoughlin at 0412 859 882 or [email protected] .

