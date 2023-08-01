Mornington Peninsula reclassed as phylloxera exclusion zone

ADVERTISEMENT
The Mornington Peninsula has been reclassified from a Phylloxera Risk Zone (PRZ) to a Phylloxera Exclusion Zone (PEZ), for the purposes of imports into South Australia, Vinehealth Australia announced to industry bodies this morning.
Entry requirements will now align with South Australia’s Plant Quarantine Standard following the category change by the Department of Primary Industries and Regions (PIRSA).
Vinehealth warns that this rezone may bear biosecurity risk to South Australia. Having raised concerns with PIRSA, Vinehealth acknowledges that their “risk appetites and viewpoints on this decision vary but are both valid.”
Vinehealth say they understand that “there can never be zero biosecurity risk associated with interstate trade… many South Australian wine businesses are reliant in some capacity on direct or indirect interstate trade. Therefore, there is a need to balance maintenance of trade with minimising the risk of a pest introduction to the state.”
Vinehealth identified three pathways with potentially increased risk of phylloxera introduction to South Australia in light of the new classification. These pathways are used grape harvesters, machinery, and grape bins.
“The best protection for all vineyard owners and industry personnel is to ensure your own biosecurity measures are in place,” advised Vinehealth.
The current national protocol for managing phylloxera is the National Phylloxera Management Protocol, which underpins mutual recognition of each state’s phylloxera status, and in turn directs domestic trade. Reclassification of the Mornington Peninsula as a PEZ now aligns South Australia with other states and territories.
The detections of phylloxera in Victorian vineyards this year have further emphasised that there is a considerable delay between time of infection to time of detection, and that detection is difficult.
Improvements in science have shown that surveillance, detection, and disinfestation procedures in the National Phylloxera Management Protocol (including Rezoning Procedure) are not sufficiently effective, which Vinehealth believes is not proficient assurance of the absence of phylloxera in the surveyed area. Historical movements between Phylloxera Infested Zones and the Mornington Peninsula were also inadequately accounted for.
Vinehealth have encouraged PIRSA to recommend to the Plant Health Committee that a moratorium be placed on endorsing the upgrade of any Phylloxera Management Zone until the National Phylloxera Management Protocol is reviewed in full (including zone definitions, movement conditions, maintenance of area freedom and upgrading of zone status).
Vinehealth encourage businesses to “be informed and stay focused on what you can control – that being the operations associated with running your own vineyard, or those you work on, or visit,” and provided a list of tips:
Further information:
