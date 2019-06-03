Minimising microbial spoilage risk during packaging

Wine packaging processes strongly influence the integrity of wine that reaches consumers.

If microbial contamination occurs during packaging it can cause off-flavours and hazes/deposits, which negatively affect consumer perception. The worst cases of such problems can result in costly product recalls and brand damage.

AWRI Commercial Services offers microbiological audits for wine packaging facilities to investigate the efficacy of sanitisation regimes and search for underlying issues that can lead to sporadic microbial problems. After an audit is completed, detailed information is provided to the facility describing areas of increased risk and recommendations on improvements to procedures or infrastructure. More information on the audit service can be found in this fact sheet and article.

For further information, please call (08) 8313 6600 or email commercialservices@awri.com.au