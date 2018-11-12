McLaren Vale sets a record at 2019 Best of Wine Tourism Awards

McLaren Vale took centre stage at the 2019 Great Wine Capitals Best of Wine Tourism Awards, with an impressive four out of seven South Australian winners from the wine region.

Announced at a black tie gala dinner held at the Adelaide Botanic Gardens as part of the Great Wine Capitals Annual General Meeting, McLaren Vale’s Inkwell Wines, d’Arenberg, Coriole Vineyards and Gemtree Wines were announced as winners of the state awards, with d’Arenberg’s Cube also awarded the 2019 International Best of Wine Tourism Award for Architecture and Landscape, recognised for its bespoke structure and design.

The Great Wine Capitals Best of Wine Tourism Awards celebrate innovation and excellence in wine tourism in the regions of ten great wine capitals and provides an opportunity for wineries to gain exposure and recognition for their commitment to providing leading wine tourism experiences.

Prior to the awards gala, McLaren Vale played host to 100 visiting delegates of the 2019 Great Wine Capitals AGM on Wednesday. Visitors enjoyed immersive regional experiences including a wetlands and eco tour at Gemtree, structured seated tastings at Mitolo and Wirra Wirra as well as lunch at Pizzateca, Star of Greece and Beresford.

McLaren Vale Grape Wine & Tourism Association General Manager, Jennifer Lynch is thrilled the region is recognised among renowned international wine regions.

“In conjunction with McLaren Vale’s recent nomination as a top five finalist for Wine Enthusiast Magazine’s 2018 International Wine Region of the Year, the Great Wine Capitals Best of Wine Tourism Awards reaffirms our region’s position as a premier wine region on the global stage,” said Ms Lynch.

“We are incredibly humbled to be awarded alongside other global wine regions such as Bordeaux and Napa Valley – we are elated for our region’s winners and finalists, Adelaide and our State.”

Minister for Primary Industries and Regional Development Tim Whetstone congratulated d’Arenberg on receiving their international award.

“McLaren Vale’s d’Arenberg Cube is an iconic wine tourism experience that continues to gain worldwide traction for being so unique, easily eclipsing visitation expectations,” said Minister Whetstone.

“The Cube’s design creates a venue that is remarkable and has been deservingly recognised on a global stage through these awards.

“Congratulations to the South Australian winners and nominees of the Best of Wine Tourism Awards and the finalists – this is wonderful recognition for the outstanding wine tourism experiences on offer in our state.”

WINNERS

The winners for the 2019 awards are:

• Accommodation – Inkwell Wines (McLaren Vale)

• Architecture and Landscape – d’Arenberg (McLaren Vale)

• Art and Culture – Coriole Vineyards (McLaren Vale)

• Innovative Wine Tourism Experience – Penfolds Magill Estate (Adelaide Hills)

• Sustainable Wine Tourism Practices – Gemtree Wines (McLaren Vale)

• Wine Tourism Restaurant – The Lane Vineyard (Adelaide Hills)

• Wine Tourism Services – Elderton Wines (Barossa)

For further information about the Great Wine Capitals Best of Wine Tourism Awards, click here.