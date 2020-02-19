Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc goes alcohol-free in world first

Today, family-owned Kiwi winery, Giesen, launches the world’s first alcohol-removed Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc.

The landmark innovation will allow discerning Sauvignon Blanc consumers around the world to enjoy a glass of New Zealand’s popular wine style on any occasion while moderating their alcohol intake.

As part of the NZ Lighter wine initiative, Giesen believes the no-alcohol segment of lighter wines will become a significant part of the ‘lighter wine’ category.

Unlike other no-alcohol varieties on the market, Giesen 0% – Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc goes through the exact same winemaking process as the full-strength variety, beginning with Sauvignon Blanc grapes grown in Giesen’s vineyards across Marlborough.

To produce a no-alcohol wine, the Giesen winemakers use an innovative spinning cone technology – popular in perfume making – which separates the fragrance and alcohol from the wine.

Once the alcohol is removed, the distinctive distilled aroma unique to Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc is added back into the wine.

This advanced form of distillation allows Giesen to handle the wine gently, maintaining the integrity of both the delicate flavour palate and texture throughout the process. The removal of the alcohol also gives Giesen 0% – Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc its own unique taste profile. While varietally expressive, it is much lighter than its full-strength counterpart and boasts citrus flavours with blackcurrant and passionfruit notes.

Giesen chief winemaker, Nikolai St George, commented, “There is a growing trend towards non- alcoholic drinks and sales around the world are growing rapidly as consumers look to reduce their alcohol intake for a wide variety of reasons”.

“Boozy long lunches are becoming a thing of a past – from the rise of mindful drinking to people looking for a lighter drop in the evening after an exercise class, the low and no-alcohol trend is on the cusp of mainstream.

“We are excited about this innovation and what it means for our export markets. To be able to bring Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc lovers around the world a 0% version of their favourite varietal is huge.”

Over the last two decades, a ‘sober-curious’ trend has swept the globe as more people swap full-strength wine, beer and spirits for low or no-alcohol counterparts.

This trend will continue to rise, with the European Zero Alcohol Drinks 2019 Report predicting global sales to grow 10% each year over the next five years.

Currently the country’s top wine export, Sauvignon Blanc made up 86%, or an estimated NZD$1.5 billion, of the total wine exports in 2019.

While there have been growing numbers of alcohol-free wines new to market in recent months, Giesen 0% Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc is the first from NZ’s famous Marlborough region.

“This innovation has been a year in the making and we will never compromise on quality. Our customers demand and expect the very best – that is why we have taken extraordinary care in developing our Giesen 0% – Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc, ensuring our customers experience the premium taste and quality that they expect from Giesen wines on any occasion,” said St George.

“We strongly believe the integrity of this sees Giesen 0% – Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc as the very best alcohol-removed Sauvignon Blanc available on the market and we are confident our customers will agree.”

Image: Giesen